Domestic LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 60, commercial up Rs 115 amid Iran war
Household cooking gas now Rs 913 in Delhi; commercial cylinders see Rs 302.5 rise so far this year
Prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were sharply increased on Saturday, with the cost of household cooking gas going up by Rs 60 and commercial cylinders by Rs 114.5, as rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict begin to filter into India’s fuel markets.
With the latest revision, non-subsidised domestic LPG will now cost Rs 913 for a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 853 earlier, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. The revised rates came into effect from Saturday, 7 March.
Industry officials said the hike follows a sharp rise in global energy prices after the outbreak of military conflict in West Asia.
This marks the second increase in domestic LPG prices in less than a year. Rates were last raised by Rs 50 in April 2025.
Across other metros, a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 912.50 in Mumbai, Rs 939 in Kolkata, and Rs 928.50 in Chennai, according to IOC data. Prices vary between states depending on local sales tax or VAT.
The price of commercial LPG, used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses, was raised by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder, taking the price in Delhi to Rs 1,883.
The latest revision comes on top of a Rs 28 increase on March 1, pushing the cumulative rise in commercial LPG prices this year to Rs 302.5 per cylinder.
Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides LPG connections to poor households, will continue to receive a Rs 300 subsidy per 14.2-kg cylinder for up to 12 refills annually.
More than 10 crore households are covered under the scheme since its launch in 2016.
Industry officials said that despite the latest increase, LPG prices in India remain among the lowest compared to neighbouring countries, even as global energy markets have tightened due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
With PTI inputs