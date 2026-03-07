Domestic LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 60, commercial up Rs 115 amid Iran war

Prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were sharply increased on Saturday, with the cost of household cooking gas going up by Rs 60 and commercial cylinders by Rs 114.5, as rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict begin to filter into India’s fuel markets.

With the latest revision, non-subsidised domestic LPG will now cost Rs 913 for a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 853 earlier, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. The revised rates came into effect from Saturday, 7 March.

Industry officials said the hike follows a sharp rise in global energy prices after the outbreak of military conflict in West Asia.

This marks the second increase in domestic LPG prices in less than a year. Rates were last raised by Rs 50 in April 2025.

Across other metros, a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 912.50 in Mumbai, Rs 939 in Kolkata, and Rs 928.50 in Chennai, according to IOC data. Prices vary between states depending on local sales tax or VAT.