Don’t force BJP to open ‘pages from the past’, Maharashtra minister warns Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday cautioned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar against criticising the BJP, warning that such attacks could reopen “pages from the past” that no ally would want revisited.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Bawankule recalled a mutual understanding reached within the Mahayuti coordination committee ahead of the forthcoming civic elections, under which alliance partners had agreed not to target one another during campaigning, even if they chose to contest the polls separately.

Elections to several municipal corporations in Maharashtra are scheduled for 15 January.

“I expected Ajit Pawar to honour that understanding,” Bawankule said, pointing out that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has refrained from criticising either the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) or the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

“There are issues from the past, and nobody wants to go back to them. Ajit dada is one of the three key leaders of the Mahayuti, and I hope he will avoid criticising the BJP or other alliance partners.”