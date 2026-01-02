Ticket-for-cash allegation rocks BJP ahead of Maharashtra civic polls

Fresh controversy has erupted within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra after a former corporator accused senior party leader and ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan of distributing municipal election tickets in return for money, an allegation Chavan has strongly denied.

The charge comes amid growing dissatisfaction across political parties over candidate selection for the 15 January civic polls. In Nanded, located in the Marathwada region, former corporator Bhanusing Rawat alleged that Chavan had taken Rs 50 lakh to allot tickets to financially strong candidates.

Rawat, who has long been associated with Chavan, claimed that loyal party workers had been overlooked in favour of those willing to pay. “By selling tickets, the party has sidelined its committed workers despite their years of service,” he alleged.