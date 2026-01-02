Ticket-for-cash allegation rocks BJP ahead of Maharashtra civic polls
Ashok Chavan denies claim by former corporator in Nanded as party faces internal discontent
Fresh controversy has erupted within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra after a former corporator accused senior party leader and ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan of distributing municipal election tickets in return for money, an allegation Chavan has strongly denied.
The charge comes amid growing dissatisfaction across political parties over candidate selection for the 15 January civic polls. In Nanded, located in the Marathwada region, former corporator Bhanusing Rawat alleged that Chavan had taken Rs 50 lakh to allot tickets to financially strong candidates.
Rawat, who has long been associated with Chavan, claimed that loyal party workers had been overlooked in favour of those willing to pay. “By selling tickets, the party has sidelined its committed workers despite their years of service,” he alleged.
Dismissing the accusation, Chavan told reporters on Thursday that he had never sought money from anyone for tickets. He said he had spent nearly five decades in public life and had never engaged in such practices.
Rawat said he had sought a BJP nomination for his son from ward number 16 in Nanded but alleged that the ticket was denied at the last moment, prompting him to speak out.
Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Nanded civic body, are scheduled for 15 January, with counting set to take place on 16 January.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines