Don't have magic lamp to predict opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Farooq Abdullah

Asserting that he does not have a magic lamp that can predict opposition unity ahead of the next year's parliamentary elections, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday said non-BJP parties must realise the need to come together to safeguard democracy in the country.

Abdullah added that his party will not beg for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but is ready to fight panchayat and local body polls that are likely to be held later this year.

"I do not have a magic lamp to predict the unity of opposition parties (ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). Attempts are on (to forge a united front) and we hope that good sense will prevail and they will all come together," Abdullah told reporters at the party headquarters here.