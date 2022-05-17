'Don't indulge in hate speech...', SC grants interim bail to Jitender Tyagi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for three months to Jitender Tyagi -- formerly known as Waseem Rizvi -- arrested in connection with hate speeches at the Hardiwar Dharam Sansad held in December last year, with the condition that he would not indulge in such speech and give a statement to any media.



A bench, headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi, told senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Tyagi, to ask his client not to indulge in hate speech, as harmony has to be maintained in society.



Uttarakhand government counsel submitted before the bench, also comprising Justice Vikram Nath, that Tyagi could only be released on bail if he mended his ways and also assured that he would not indulge into making hate speeches.



The state government added that if one wants to talk about her/his religion is not a problem, but the person should not indulge in hate speeches against other religions.