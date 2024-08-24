Don't single out Bengal, Assam and Maharashtra too want answers: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the BJP on Saturday, 24 August, for singling out the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over issues of law and order, particularly in light of a recent incident involving harassment of a Bengali actress in Kolkata.

Khera pointed out that similar incidents, such as the recent rape case in Assam and multiple cases in Maharashtra, should also prompt questions about the state of law and order in BJP-ruled states.

Khera's comments came in response to questions regarding the BJP's allegations that the Mamata Banerjee government has failed to ensure safety following the attack on Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee.

"Reports like these are coming from several states. Recently, a rape was committed in Assam, so the Assam government has also failed? Targeting only one state, again and again, does not seem appropriate for the BJP," he said.

"Protests are being carried out in Assam. What answer do they (BJP) have for this?" the Congress leader said, pointing out the anger among the locals over the rape of the 14-year-old girl.