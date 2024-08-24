After 'huglomacy' has played out, PM can spare a thought for Manipur: Congress

The Congress on Friday, 23 August took a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi's hug with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying now that the PM's "huglomacy" has played itself out, perhaps he can spare a thought for long-suffering Manipur.

Modi met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv with a warm hug that came barely six weeks after the prime minister had similarly hugged the leader of Ukraine's arch-enemy, president Vladimir Putin.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Now that the non-biological PM's huglomacy has played itself out, perhaps he can spare a thought for long-suffering Manipur, which has been awaiting his visit for over 15 months now."