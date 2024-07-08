Visit and listen: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to address Manipur crisis

Gandhi asserted that the Indian government and patriots must reach out and embrace Manipur's people to restore peace. Addressing the media, Gandhi directly appealed to the PM Modi: "Listen to the people of Manipur. Try and understand what is happening here. Manipur is a proud state of the Indian Union, and even without a tragedy, the prime minister should have visited. In this huge tragedy, I request the PM to spend a day or two to comfort the people of Manipur."

This is Gandhi's third visit to the state and the first after the recent Lok Sabha elections, in which Congress won both the seats from Manipur. "It’s the third time I’ve come here since the problem started. I was expecting some improvement, but the situation is still far from what it should be," he noted.

He also met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in state capital Imphal.