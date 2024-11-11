Don't subject Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bailable warrant in defamation case: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of a bailable warrant against Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and two other BJP leaders in a defamation case filed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N Bhatti sought Tankha's response on a plea of by Chouhan and others challenging the 25 October order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court refusing to quash the defamation case.

The bench said, "The execution of bailable warrants against the petitioners shall not be executed subject to their effective participation in the proceedings before the court in the case."

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Chouhan and others, said the purported statements mentioned in the complaint by Tankha were made on the floor of the house and were covered by Article 194 (2) of the Constitution.

Article 194 (2) states, "No member of the Legislature of a State shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in the Legislature or any committee thereof, and no person shall be so liable in respect of the publication by or under the authority of a House of such a Legislature of any report, paper, votes or proceedings."

Jethmalani submitted that it was unheard of for a bailable warrant to be issued by a court in a summons case, when the parties could appear through their counsel.