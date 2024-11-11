BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand solely focused on communal polarisation: Congress

The Congress on Monday, 11 November, alleged that the BJP's campaign in Jharkhand is focused solely on communal polarisation, and said it is an indictment of the Union government's performance that after ten years in power, the BJP is seeking votes only on religious polarisation.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on 13 and 20 November, the people of Jharkhand will vote decisively for continuity, communal harmony, social justice, and self-dignity.

The INDIA coalition's campaign in Jharkhand is centred around its government's achievements in the last five years and its seven guarantees - ranging from enhanced food rations to honorariums for women and new degree colleges in each block, he said.

"We are focused on our governance and our vision for a just, inclusive, and prosperous Jharkhand," Ramesh said.