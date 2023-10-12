Don't thrust simultaneous polls on people without consensus: ex-CEC

With a high-level committee exploring the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls in India, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi on Thursday said if national consensus is not achieved on the proposal, it should not be "thrust on the people".

Quraishi also said it is expected that the present Election Commission will "show spine" and be "strong and tough" in taking swift and neutral action in cases of model code of conduct (MCC) violations in the upcoming assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

In an interview with PTI about his new book titled India's Experiment with Democracy: The Life of a Nation Through its Elections, the former poll panel chief said one cannot legally find fault with parties promising "freebies", and noted that even the Supreme Court could not abolish the practice.

Quraishi's book, published by HarperCollins India and launched on Wednesday, takes an in-depth look at the history, processes and politics of elections in India.

Speaking to PTI, Quraishi hit out at the use of electoral bonds as a means of political funding, alleging that it has made the whole process of donations "absolutely opaque".