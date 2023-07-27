Simultaneous elections would cost government “thousands of crores”, says law ministry

Simultaneous Assembly and Parliament elections would cost the government “thousands of crores” and would require bringing amendments to at least five articles of the Constitution, said the ministry of Law and justice.

In a response to Rajya Sabha BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, the union minister of law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the major impediments in bringing simultaneous Parliament elections and Assembly elections are fivefold, of which the major one being “bringing amendments in not less than five articles of Constitution”.

The government will have to amend Article 83, which is related to the duration of Houses of Parliament; Article 85 related to dissolution of the House of the People by the President; Article 172 related to duration of the state legislatures; Article 174 related to dissolution of the state legislatures and Article 356, which is related to the imposition of President’s rule in the states.

The government will also have to obtain consensus of all political parties. Additionally, as India follows a federal structure of governance, “it is imperative that consensus of all state governments is also obtained”, stated Meghal in his response.