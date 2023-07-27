Lok Sabha witnesses chaotic scenes as treasury benches, opposition clash

Acrimonious scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha, which almost boiled over to a confrontation between Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

During heated exchanges, the Commerce Minister even taunted the opposition members for wearing black clothes, which they wore as a mark of protest against the Manipur violence.

The drama began during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's suo moto statement on India's foreign policy, which got drowned amid vociferous sloganeering and protests by the Congress-led opposition, who stood in the well of the House wearing black clothes, seeking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence and response on Manipur.

During the course of Jaishankar's elaborate statement, when he referred to Prime Minister Modi's US visit, BJP members started chanting "Modi! Modi!"