Modi has ample time to make political speeches across country but none in parliament: Kharge

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he did not want to speak in Parliament over Manipur violence, which is a temple of democracy but has ample time to make political speeches across the country which is "tarnishing democracy".

He also said that the government which does not listen to the cries of people of Manipur is a blot on humanity.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Burning of Manipur is a black chapter for the country. The government, which did not take note of cries of the people of Manipur for the last 85 days, is a blot on humanity. The Parliament session is going on and instead of speaking on the floor of the House, the Prime Minister is making speeches by visiting places, this is tarnishing democracy."

"By abusing opposition, the misdeeds of the Modi government cannot be erased. Only the anti-dalits, tribes and backward people can make fun of black clothes, but for us black is a symbol of protest and strength. Black color is a symbol of justice and a symbol of dignity. The people of Manipur deserve justice, peace and respect," the LoP said.