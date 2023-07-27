No need to hold overnight protest: Kharge advises Sanjay Singh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged suspended AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh not to sit on protest overnight and end it every day when Parliament's proceedings conclude.

He told Singh that the protest sit-in should be held when the day's proceedings begin and end when both Houses adjourn for the day.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing disruptions every day since the Monsoon session began on July 20.