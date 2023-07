Congress condemns suspension of AAP MP from rest of Parliament monsoon session

Congress on Monday condemned the suspension of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from rest of Parliament’s monsoon session.

Congress said that it is not for the first time that someone was walked to the well and urged the government to restore Singh’s suspension.

“Sanjay Singh got up to speak. It is not the first time that someone has walked up to the Well (of the House) to protest. Many representatives go in the well to protest. There is freedom of speech in a democracy. If someone comes to Parliament to speak then he or she should get a chance,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said while addressing media persons.

He said that the intention of the government is to stifle the voices in one way or another.

“We want discussion as per rule but they are not ready. They must restore Singh's suspension so that the Manipur issue, which is a major issue, can be discussed. Manipur is not a small issue,” the Congress President said.