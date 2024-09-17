What do the new draft rules under the updated Telecom Act say?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) released four sets of draft rules under the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023, on 30 August. Following the partial implementation of the Telecommunications Act in June, the DoT has been introducing rules to activate key elements of the updated telecom legislative framework.

These rules, once finalised, will replace the subordinate legislation of the Telegraph Act, 1885, which the Telecom Act superseded last year. Additional drafts may be issued to address other sections of the Act.

The current drafts address critical areas such as internet shutdowns, cybersecurity, surveillance, and the establishment of telecom infrastructure. According to union minister of communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, all rules and provisions of the new Telecom Act are expected to be notified within the next 180 days.

While the interception and telecom suspension rules largely follow existing regulations, the Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure Rules are new.

Interception Rules

The draft Interception Rules retain the existing provisions of Rule 419A from the Telegraph Rules, 1951, which allow interception orders to be issued by the union or state home secretary.

In urgent situations where this is not feasible, a joint secretary-level officer or the head of an authorised law enforcement agency can issue the order. The central government can designate agencies to intercept messages for reasons including national sovereignty, state security, foreign relations, public order or prevention of criminal activity.