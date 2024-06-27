Why the new Telecom Act spells trouble

Certain provisions of the Telecommunications Act, which gives the government power to incept and stop messages, have come into effect on 26 June, as the union government partially notified the Act on Friday, 21 June.

This Act aims to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act of 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act of 1950, though the new law also retains several provisions of archaic 1885 Act. The new rules extend to the whole of India and also cover any offences committed or contraventions outside of India.

According to the notification, Sections 1, 2, 10 to 30, 42 to 44, 46, 47, 50–58, 61 and 62 of the Act came into force on Thursday, 26 June. 'The Central government hereby appoints the 26th day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of sections 1, 2, 10 to 30, 42 to 44, 46, 47, 50 to 58, 61 and 62 of the said Act shall come into force,' read the Gazette notification.

The new rules allow the government to take over control and management of any and all telecommunication services or networks, if it deems this to be in the interest of national security, friendly relations with foreign states or in the event of a war.