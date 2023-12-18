Telecom Bill 2023 stirs controversy over government's intervention powers

The Lok Sabha witnessed a contentious session on Monday, 18 December, as Union communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the highly anticipated Telecommunications Bill, 2023, opening a debate on the extensive powers it grants the government in the name of national security.

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023—slated to replace the archaic 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act—was cleared by the Cabinet in August, in what was meant to be a significant step towards modernising the regulatory framework governing the telecom sector.

Among its key provisions, the current bill empowers the government to take control of—to manage or suspend—telecommunication services or networks in the interest of national security.

Understandably, this broad authority has sparked concerns and discussions among lawmakers and industry stakeholders.

One notable aspect of the bill is its attempt to bring internet-based calling and messaging apps—falling under the category of OTT (over-the-top) services—within the ambit of telecommunications. This move is seen as a measure to enhance user safety and regulatory oversight in an evolving digital landscape.

Also, the bill aims to limit the powers of TRAI (the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), a move that also met with resistance from industry players.

However, government officials assert that the concerns related to OTT players and TRAI have been addressed and resolved before the bill was cleared by the Cabinet.

Some in the industry assert otherwise, and are lobbying fiercely at this last opportunity to have the bill re-drafted before it can pass into law.