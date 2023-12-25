Telecommunications Bill gets President's assent

The landmark Telecommunications Bill, which was passed by Parliament recently, has received the President's assent.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 is intended to overhaul the country's century-old telecom laws to make the sector investor-friendly; but while it prioritises user protection, it also extends powers to the government to intercept communications.

While it excludes from its ambit broadcasting, and over-the-top services such as WhatsApp and Telegram, it cements rules for spectrum allocation and provides for a non-auction route for assigning airwaves for satellite-based communication services.

The legislation, which allows the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, was cleared by the Lok Sabha on 20 December, and by the Rajya Sabha on 21 December, following the expulsion of nearly 150 Opposition MPs on purported disciplinary grounds from both houses of Parliament.

It supercedes the existing regulatory framework for the telecommunication sector, based on the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act (1933), and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act (1950).

"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the President on the 24th December, 2023 and is hereby published for general information...," according to a gazette notification.