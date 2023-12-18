Govt can intercept any message in the name of public safety, states new telecom draft bill

The new telecommunications bill proposed by the Union government states that the government may, in the interest of public safety, direct the interception of any message between individuals and the Central government to take control of, manage or suspend any telecommunication services, networks, or their components linked to such services in the event of a public emergency.

Union telecommunications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday introduced the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha, amidst protest by Opposition leaders over the breach of security in Parliament last week. The bill, which was cleared by the Union cabinet in August, intends to replace the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933 and Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act 1950, which govern the telecom sector.

In case of journalists, the draft bill states that messages of journalists accredited to state or Central governments “would not be intercepted or detained, unless their transmission has been prohibited” because of “national security”. The draft bill only recognises people as journalists if they have been accredited by state or Central governments.

"The press messages, intended to be published in India, of correspondents accredited to the Central Government or a State Government shall not be intercepted or detained, unless their transmission has been prohibited under clause (a) of sub-section (2)," states the draft bill.