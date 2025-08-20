Draconian, unconstitutional: Oppn slams Modi govt over new Constitution amendment Bill

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has mounted a blistering attack on the Modi government over the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it “draconian, diversionary and unconstitutional”.

The Bill, tabled by home minister Amit Shah, proposes that the prime minister or any union or state minister facing corruption or other serious criminal charges can be removed from office if they are arrested or detained for more than 30 days — a provision the Opposition says grants sweeping powers to the Centre to destabilise opposition-led governments.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal accused Shah of hypocrisy: “BJP leaders claim this Bill will bring morality into politics. I want to ask the home minister: When he was facing arrest as Gujarat’s home minister, did he resign on moral grounds? This Bill is clearly designed to target Opposition-ruled states.”

Shah, for his part, claimed he had stepped down before his arrest on ethical grounds — and did not return until his name was cleared. However, he had in fact been accused when he resigned — and was only not yet under arrest when then-chief minister Narendra Modi announced his resignation (and declared his innocence) because he was, in fact, absconding. (Sources had claimed at the time that he did not 'trust' the CBI and had therefore gone udnerground.)