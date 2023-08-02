DRI arrests five kingpins of narcotics trade with huge drug consignment

In a joint operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and special operations group of Siliguri City Police, a major cross- border narcotics cell has been busted with kingpins in the trade arrested with huge consignment of narcotics and cash.

Police sources said that the five persons were arrested from two different places by two teams on Tuesday night.

In the first operation, the joint team arrested three persons from a vehicle at Bhuttabari area in the Siliguri- adjacent Bagdogra with 893 grams of brown sugar whose market value is over Rs 1 crore.

Huge cash worth Rs 17 lakhs were also seized from them.