Drought woes spread across India despite revival of monsoon rains

India is facing widespread drought stress despite intense rainfall and flood-like situations in parts of the country, with satellite and soil-moisture assessments showing growing agricultural stress as the kharif season enters a critical phase.

As of 12 August, as much as 64 per cent of India’s agricultural area was experiencing drought stress due to insufficient rainfall, according to satellite imagery from the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s CREAMS Lab. The affected area was 38 per cent higher than during the same period last year.

Separately, the India Drought Monitor maintained by IIT Gandhinagar showed that more than a third of the country’s total land area was under different categories of drought as August began. Scientists tracking soil moisture said drought conditions were likely to persist across large parts of the country over the coming month, including some areas that have already received rainfall.

India had received 12 per cent less rainfall than normal as of 11 August, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The CREAMS Lab put the cumulative rainfall deficit at 13 per cent from 1 June to 14 August, with the East and Northeast recording a 27 per cent deficit and the Southern Peninsula 20 per cent.

The rainfall deficit is putting pressure on standing crops. India has completed 92 per cent of its normal kharif sowing, while deficient rains have reduced the kharif sown area by 2.1 million hectares. Ragi recorded the biggest decline in sowing at 34 per cent, followed by tur at 4.03 per cent, rice at 3.65 per cent and soybean at 1.44 per cent.

The CREAMS Lab report said Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Tamil Nadu were among the major food-producing states facing extreme drought conditions.

According to the India Drought Monitor, the states with the highest shares of land under drought were Sikkim at 80.8 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh at 78.3 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 72.4 per cent, Mizoram at 68 per cent, Goa at 67.9 per cent and Delhi at 65.2 per cent.

Northeast India was the worst affected region, with around 58 per cent of its area under drought, followed by West India at 43 per cent and South India at 40 per cent. North, East and Central India each had about 34 per cent of their areas under drought, while Northwest India was comparatively less affected at around 11 per cent.

Heavy rain, but little lasting soil moisture

Scientists said the apparent contradiction between heavy rainfall and widespread drought was largely due to the uneven distribution and short-lived nature of rainfall.