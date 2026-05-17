Droupadi Murmu approves increase in SC judge strength from 33 to 37

President Droupadi Murmu has promulgated the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, increasing the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court of India from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India, in a major move aimed at tackling mounting case pendency and speeding up the delivery of justice.

The ordinance raises the total sanctioned strength of the apex court to 38 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Announcing the development, Union minister of state (independent charge) for law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the president had approved the expansion through an ordinance amending the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956.

“The President is pleased to increase the Judge strength of the Supreme Court from 33 to 37 Judges (Excluding the Chief Justice of India) by promulgating The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026,” Meghwal posted on X.