Drug controller issues notice recalling antacid Digene gel

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued an advisory recalling Digene gel – one of the most popular antacids in the market–twelve days after the manufacturer Abbot India announced “voluntary recall” of all the batches of the medicine produced in its Goa plant, after having receiving complaints.

The public notice issued by the apex drug controller on its website said: “The impugned product may be unsafe and its use may result in adverse reaction.”

The drug is commonly used to relieve acidity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (acid reflux) and heartburn. It uses basic compounds like magnesium hydroxide to neutralise the stomach acid.

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) on 31 August released the advisory asking the distributors and wholesalers to remove all the stock of Digene Gel manufactured at Abbott India’s Goa facility following complaints on the colour, taste and odour of the popular medicine. The advisory was made public on Tuesday (5 September). The firm has a production unit in Himachal Pradesh too.