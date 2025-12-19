Drug regulator CDSCO flags 205 drug samples as not of standard quality in November

India’s apex drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has flagged 205 drug samples as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) following nationwide testing carried out in November, according to its latest monthly drug alert.

Of the total samples that failed quality checks, 64 were identified by Central Drugs Laboratories, while 141 were flagged by State Drugs Testing Laboratories. The findings form part of routine regulatory surveillance undertaken jointly by central and state authorities to monitor the quality of medicines available in the market.

The CDSCO stated that the list of NSQ and spurious drugs is uploaded on its official portal every month as part of its transparency and compliance measures. Officials clarified that a drug sample is classified as NSQ when it fails to meet one or more prescribed quality parameters during laboratory testing.

Such failure is limited to the specific batch tested and does not automatically raise concerns about other batches or similar products available in the market.