Drunk railway gateman arrested after school van-train collision in Bengal
Preliminary inquiry points to gatekeeper negligence as four, including three schoolchildren, die in Murshidabad
A railway gateman has been arrested after a preliminary inquiry into Friday's (17 July 2026) fatal collision between a train and a school van in West Bengal's Murshidabad district indicated that his alleged negligence led to the accident that claimed four lives, including those of three schoolchildren.
According to officials familiar with the inquiry, the gateman allegedly failed to close the level-crossing gate despite being alerted that the Nimtita-Katwa local train was approaching at speed on the down line. Investigators also alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
With the crossing left open, the driver of the school van attempted to cross the tracks, apparently unaware of the approaching train. The train struck the vehicle, killing three schoolchildren and one other occupant.
The Railways suspended the gateman immediately on charges of serious dereliction of duty, following which he was arrested by the police.
Residents of the area claimed they had repeatedly complained to railway authorities about the gateman allegedly reporting for duty in an intoxicated state.
Locals also alleged that he had on several occasions forgotten to reopen the crossing after trains had passed, causing prolonged traffic congestion, and feared that a more serious accident could occur if he ever failed to close the gate before an approaching train.
Police said the gateman appeared to be intoxicated even at the time of his arrest.
Besides those killed, four people, including three students, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Baharampur Medical College and Hospital.
Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited the accident site and called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.
While attributing the immediate cause of the accident to the alleged negligence of the gateman, Chowdhury said broader issues relating to railway infrastructure also required scrutiny. He said investigators should examine whether the gateman was a permanent railway employee or an outsourced worker and whether he had received adequate training.
With IANS inputs