Drunk railway gateman arrested after school van-train collision in Bengal

A railway gateman has been arrested after a preliminary inquiry into Friday's (17 July 2026) fatal collision between a train and a school van in West Bengal's Murshidabad district indicated that his alleged negligence led to the accident that claimed four lives, including those of three schoolchildren.

According to officials familiar with the inquiry, the gateman allegedly failed to close the level-crossing gate despite being alerted that the Nimtita-Katwa local train was approaching at speed on the down line. Investigators also alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

With the crossing left open, the driver of the school van attempted to cross the tracks, apparently unaware of the approaching train. The train struck the vehicle, killing three schoolchildren and one other occupant.

The Railways suspended the gateman immediately on charges of serious dereliction of duty, following which he was arrested by the police.