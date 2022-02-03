Drunken driving cases fall, revenue shoots up after new MV rules

As per the data there is a fall in the drunken driving cases. 70,444 drunken driving cases were reported in 2019. In 2020 it reduced to 56,204 and in 2021 only 48,144 cases of drunken driving were reported.



A major fall was also seen in the number of road accidents in last three years. In 2018, the total number of road accidents reported across the country were 4,67,041. In 2019, it came down to 4,49,002 accidents. While in 2020, the number declined to 3,66,138 accidents.