Dry spell over northwest India continues, 78% less pre-monsoon showers

The dry spell over northwest India that started at the end February continued through this week with the cumulative rainfall for the pre-monsoon season showing a minus 78 per cent deficit for northwest India even as the whole of India cumulative rainfall was minus 25 per cent deficient.



As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, the all India cumulative rainfall during this year's pre-monsoon season's rainfall scenario, i.e., from March 1 to May 11, is below long period average (LPA) by minus 25 per cent while over Northwest India, it is above LPA by minus 78 per cent and over Central India it is minus 56 per cent. March and April both were dry and hot due to heatwaves.



For East and Northeast India, it is merely minus 1 per cent deficient while for South India, it is excess at plus 35 per cent.