DU not bound to share details of PM Modi's 1978 degree, rules Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 25 August, set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing disclosure of details related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.

Justice Sachin Datta, who had reserved the verdict on the matter on 27 February, said this was "personal information" and there was no "implicit public interest" in it. "Something which is of interest to the public" was quite different from "something which is in the public interest", he added.

Reacting to this, the Congress said it is "incomprehensible" why the educational degree details of the PM must be kept a complete secret when such details have always been public when it comes to everyone else.

Several allegations have surfaced over the years that the PM doesn't, in fact, possess a college or university degree. And that he was less than honest about his educational qualifications while filing pre-election affidavits.

"This incidentally was the reason why amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, were bulldozed through Parliament six years ago in the face of our determined opposition," Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Ramesh said in a social media post.

The Congress leader also shared on X a video of his remarks in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in which he had said that "this bill is a pill designed to kill", and will kill the RTI.