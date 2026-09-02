DU women students hold midnight march after Greater Noida gang-rape allegation

Several women students from Delhi University held a midnight protest march over the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl on a bus she had boarded in Greater Noida, calling for safer public spaces for women.

The march was organised late on Tuesday by the Students’ Federation of India under its “Reclaim the Night” campaign. During the protest, the student organisation also released its Women Students’ Manifesto ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union elections.

The manifesto focuses on women’s safety, political representation and gender justice. It demands voting rights for students from all women’s colleges in the DUSU elections and 50 per cent reservation for women among the union’s office-bearers.