Dubai-bound man held with foreign currency at IGI Airport

A Dubai-bound Indian national was caught by the Customs at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 21 lakh by concealing it in the fake cavity of his bag.



A senior Customs official said that the man was held on February 1.



The official said that the man was carrying Saudi Riyals, which he was hiding in the false cavity of his bag. He was about to take a flight for Dubai when he was caught.



"On February 1, we detected the passengers on the basis of specific information. He intended to depart to Dubai from terminal number 3. He was intercepted by the DRI and customs officials. During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, foreign currency (Saudi Riyals) equivalent to 23,10,000 Indian rupees was recovered which was concealed inside the specially made cavities in the bag," said the customs official.