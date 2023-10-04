Dunzo to settle dues of ex-employees in 3 months; firm restructuring underway

Logistics and delivery firm Dunzo plans to settle dues of former employees in next three months while it is regularising salary for its current employees, sources said.

The firm backed by Reliance Retail and Google said that while its co-founder Dalvir Suri has decided to leave the company, another co-founder Mukund Jha will continue be part of the strategic leadership team.

"In June salary of 85 per cent employees were paid. Salary of current employees for the month of July is pending and rest of month salary has been cleared. The July month salary will also be cleared in some time. Dues of ex-employees will be settled in the next three months," a source, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

The development comes after Dunzo raised USD 75 million in April, and fired about 300 employees in the first half of this year as part of cost-cutting measures.