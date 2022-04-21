Dushyant Dave: Want to remove encroachments, go to Golf Links, Sainik Farms

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave told the Supreme Court that the case of demolition drive, carried out in Jahangirpuri in Delhi, involved far-reaching questions on constitutional and national importance, and a particular section of the society is being targeted.



Dave said only properties of the poor are being demolished, and if authorities are committed to removing encroachments, then they should go to areas like Sainik Farms and Golf Links.



A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai asked Dave, "what is the national importance in this matter... it is about an area?"



Dave, representing the Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, submitted that bulldozers are being used as an instrument of state policy, and a particular section of the society is being targeted.



Dave said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) knew that the matter would be mentioned in the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, that is why they began demolition at 9 a.m.



Dave said how can a BJP leader write a letter to the NDMC that they should demolish, and they carry out the demolition drive.



He added that the Delhi Act has provision for notice and there is provision for appeals too, and pointed at the Delhi Municipality Act.



Referring to the demolition drive in Jehangirpuri, Dave said: "These are poor people... If you want to remove encroachments, go to south Delhi, go to Sainik farms. Come to golf links, where I stay and every second home is an encroachment somewhere, but you don't touch it at all."