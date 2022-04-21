Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive - From BJP to AAP, who said what
Bulldozers rolled into Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 20 morning to demolish illegal constructions after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive
Bulldozers rolled into Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 20 morning to demolish illegal constructions after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive. The demolition process, however, was stopped due to the Supreme Court’s intervention which ordered status quo on the demolition drive against the alleged encroachers.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular