Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive - From BJP to AAP, who said what

Bulldozers rolled into Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 20 morning to demolish illegal constructions after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive

NH Web Desk

Bulldozers rolled into Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 20 morning to demolish illegal constructions after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive. The demolition process, however, was stopped due to the Supreme Court’s intervention which ordered status quo on the demolition drive against the alleged encroachers.

