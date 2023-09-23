DUSU 2023 polls: ABVP wins three posts; NSUI bags vice-president post

In the Delhi University Student’s Union Elections, RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates won three out of the four posts and Congress-backed National Students' Union of India won one post out of the four central panel posts.

ABVP’s Tushar Dedha won the post of president with 23,470 votes, NSUI’s Abhi Dahiya won the Vice President post with 22,331 votes, ABVP’s Aprajita and Sachin Baisla have won the secretary and joint secretary posts with 24,534 and 24,955 votes respectively. All four of them are from the Department of Buddhist Studies.

Hitesh Gulia of NSUI had contested for the president’s post and came second with 20345 votes; Sushant Dhankar of ABVP came second for the vice-president post with 20,502 votes. Yakshna Sharma and Shubham Kumar of NSUI were runners-up for the secretary and joint secretary posts with 11,597 and 14,960 votes respectively.

A total of 24 candidates contested in these elections. Security was tightened in the North Campus area of Delhi University ahead of the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.