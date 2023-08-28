Duttapukur blast: Governor takes pot shot at Bengal government scheme for girl children

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose targeted “Kanyashree Prakalpa”, a conditional state cash transfer scheme aimed at improving lives of girl children and pet project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he criticised the state government over the blast at an illegal fire-cracker factory at Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas on Sunday morning, leaving seven people, including women and children, dead.

Bose said that "Kanyashree" will never be successful unless the lives of the "Kanya (daughters)" are secured.

"I will do whatever is needed as a Governor and will be on the spot on Monday," he said.

Meanwhile BJP’s state President Sukanta Majumdar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe on the blast.