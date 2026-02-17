Dwarka crash: Video from inside SUV captures collision that killed 23-year-old
Teen behind wheel on bail; police to book father for permitting minor to drive
A purported video recorded from inside the SUV that collided head-on with a motorcycle in Delhi’s Dwarka earlier this month has surfaced online, capturing the moments leading up to the crash that killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra.
The accident occurred around noon on 3 February near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. According to police, the SUV was being driven by a 17-year-old who did not possess a valid driving licence.
The footage, allegedly shot by the teenager’s sister who was inside the vehicle, shows the SUV turning into a narrow stretch of road lined with parked cars on both sides.
As the vehicle proceeds, two motorcycles are seen passing in the opposite direction. A yellow bus then approaches from the other lane. Moments later, as the SUV and the bus attempt to cross each other, Dhaneshra’s motorcycle emerges from behind the bus into the SUV’s path. The vehicles collide head-on.
Police said the video is being examined as a crucial piece of evidence to determine the exact sequence of events and assess whether the minor was driving negligently.
In a social media post, Dhaneshra’s mother alleged that the teenager was driving “recklessly” and suggested he was attempting to create social media content at the time of the crash. She has demanded strict action and justice for her son.
The post-mortem report concluded that Sahil died of haemorrhagic shock caused by severe cranio-cerebral injuries sustained in the high-impact collision.
Following the incident, Dwarka South Police registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The minor was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which initially sent him to an observation home. On February 10, the Board granted him interim bail, taking into account his ongoing Class 10 board examinations, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh stated that officers responding to the scene found a pile-up involving the SUV, an app cab and the victim’s motorcycle. “Sahil was found lying injured on the roadside and was declared dead,” he said.
The cab driver, identified as Ajit Singh, also sustained injuries and was treated at IGI Hospital. Police said the final medical opinion regarding his injuries is awaited.
Investigators have seized all three vehicles involved in the crash and conducted mechanical inspections. CCTV footage from nearby areas has also been collected as part of the probe.
Police confirmed that, in addition to proceedings against the minor, they will initiate legal action against the teenager’s father for allowing a minor to drive, as provided under law. Further investigation is underway.
With PTI inputs
