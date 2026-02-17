Dwarka crash: Video from inside SUV captures collision that killed 23-year-old

A purported video recorded from inside the SUV that collided head-on with a motorcycle in Delhi’s Dwarka earlier this month has surfaced online, capturing the moments leading up to the crash that killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra.

The accident occurred around noon on 3 February near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. According to police, the SUV was being driven by a 17-year-old who did not possess a valid driving licence.

The footage, allegedly shot by the teenager’s sister who was inside the vehicle, shows the SUV turning into a narrow stretch of road lined with parked cars on both sides.

As the vehicle proceeds, two motorcycles are seen passing in the opposite direction. A yellow bus then approaches from the other lane. Moments later, as the SUV and the bus attempt to cross each other, Dhaneshra’s motorcycle emerges from behind the bus into the SUV’s path. The vehicles collide head-on.