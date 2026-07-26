You thought CJP was it? Meet E20 Janta Party!
Digital campaign pitches itself as a consumer rights movement; Tehseen Poonawalla among prominent voices raising concerns over mandatory E20 fuel
Inspired by the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) meme-driven style of mobilisation, a new social media campaign calling itself the E20 Janta Party has emerged, demanding that consumers be allowed to choose 100 per cent petrol alongside the government-mandated E20 ethanol blend.
Describing itself as a citizen-led consumer rights movement, the group says it is not opposed to ethanol-blended fuel but wants motorists to have the option of purchasing pure petrol at fuel stations.
In a detailed social media post, the E20 Janta Party said consumers deserve "transparency, informed choice and accountability" in fuel policy. "We are not asking for subsidies, free fuel, or the withdrawal of ethanol-blended fuels. We are asking for consumer choice," the post said. The campaign has surfaced days after the CJP, which began as a satirical online movement before evolving into nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities, celebrated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a major victory.
Borrowing the CJP's mix of humour and social media mobilisation, the E20 Janta Party has sought to channel growing discontent among sections of motorists over fuel efficiency, engine compatibility, maintenance costs and the availability of lower ethanol blends.
Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla, who has been vocal against the mandatory rollout of E20 fuel in recent months, has also amplified the campaign on social media. Poonawalla has repeatedly argued that consumers should have the freedom to choose between ethanol-blended fuel and pure petrol and has questioned the impact of E20 on mileage and older vehicles.
The E20 Janta Party has demanded that fuel stations offer both E20 and 100 per cent petrol, besides seeking transparent fuel labelling, publication of data on the costs and benefits of different fuel blends, and independent studies on mileage, engine performance, emissions and maintenance costs.
Several of the group's posts draw direct parallels with the CJP. Sharing an earlier post by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke asking, "What if all cockroaches come together?", the E20 Janta Party wrote, "What if all bike/car owners come together?" In another post, it appealed to the CJP and Gen-Z to join the campaign against mandatory E20 fuel.
Unlike the CJP, however, the E20 Janta Party has no identifiable leadership, organisational structure or on-ground presence and currently functions as an online campaign centred on fuel policy and consumer choice.
The campaign comes against the backdrop of the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel. Since 1 April 2026, E20 — a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — has become the default petrol across India under the Centre's ethanol blending programme.
The government has maintained that higher ethanol blending will reduce crude oil imports, improve energy security, lower emissions and boost farmers' incomes. Critics, however, argue that E20 may reduce mileage in some vehicles, increase maintenance concerns for older engines and limit consumer choice by making lower-blend petrol difficult to access.