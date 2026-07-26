You thought CJP was it? Meet E20 Janta Party!

Inspired by the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) meme-driven style of mobilisation, a new social media campaign calling itself the E20 Janta Party has emerged, demanding that consumers be allowed to choose 100 per cent petrol alongside the government-mandated E20 ethanol blend.

Describing itself as a citizen-led consumer rights movement, the group says it is not opposed to ethanol-blended fuel but wants motorists to have the option of purchasing pure petrol at fuel stations.

In a detailed social media post, the E20 Janta Party said consumers deserve "transparency, informed choice and accountability" in fuel policy. "We are not asking for subsidies, free fuel, or the withdrawal of ethanol-blended fuels. We are asking for consumer choice," the post said. The campaign has surfaced days after the CJP, which began as a satirical online movement before evolving into nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities, celebrated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a major victory.

Borrowing the CJP's mix of humour and social media mobilisation, the E20 Janta Party has sought to channel growing discontent among sections of motorists over fuel efficiency, engine compatibility, maintenance costs and the availability of lower ethanol blends.