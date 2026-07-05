Toyota rejects YouTuber's claim that ethanol fuel damaged Innova Hycross
Company says technical inspection found contaminated fuel, not E20 petrol, and that the vehicle has been restored after cleaning the fuel system
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rejected allegations by YouTuber Manish Kashyap that E20 petrol caused serious engine problems in his Innova Hycross, saying a technical inspection found the issue was due to contaminated fuel rather than the ethanol-blended fuel itself.
The controversy gained attention after Kashyap shared videos on social media claiming that his Toyota Innova Hycross, which had covered around 12,000 km, developed severe engine vibrations, knocking noises and repeated stalling after using E20 petrol. The videos, recorded at a Toyota service centre while the vehicle was being inspected, quickly went viral.
Owner raises concerns
Kashyap alleged that the vehicle began experiencing excessive engine vibrations, knocking and stalling after being fuelled with E20 petrol, which contains up to 20 per cent ethanol.
He also showed samples of petrol drawn from different parts of the vehicle's fuel tank, claiming they varied in colour and contained visible impurities.
Questioning the Centre's ethanol-blending policy, Kashyap said the fuel filler cap on the Innova Hycross states that the vehicle is compatible with E20 petrol, yet the vehicle developed problems within months. He argued that consumers should have the option of purchasing regular petrol without ethanol blending.
He also raised concerns over warranty coverage, saying that if manufacturers attribute vehicle failures to poor fuel quality, customers could be left bearing the repair costs despite purchasing extended warranties. Kashyap said he was considering legal action.
Toyota's response
In a statement issued on 4 July, Toyota Kirloskar Motor rejected the allegations and maintained that the Innova Hycross is fully compatible with E20 fuel.
The company said the vehicle had been designed, tested and certified for use with E20 petrol and that the fuel itself could not have caused the reported issues.
According to Toyota, its technical team found that the vehicle had been filled with contaminated fuel containing impurities and foreign matter.
The company said no damage was found to the engine or fuel system. As part of its standard service procedure, technicians drained and cleaned the fuel tank and fuel lines before refilling the vehicle with standard E20 petrol.
Toyota said the vehicle was functioning normally after the repairs and had been returned to the customer.
The company also advised customers to refuel only at authorised and reputed fuel stations to minimise the risk of fuel contamination.
Concerns among motorists
The incident has renewed debate over E20 petrol, with some vehicle owners claiming on social media that fuel economy has declined and fuel system issues have increased since the introduction of higher ethanol blends.
However, for many consumers, it remains difficult to establish whether such problems arise from contaminated fuel, the ethanol-blending policy or unrelated mechanical faults.