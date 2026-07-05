Toyota rejects YouTuber's claim that ethanol fuel damaged Innova Hycross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rejected allegations by YouTuber Manish Kashyap that E20 petrol caused serious engine problems in his Innova Hycross, saying a technical inspection found the issue was due to contaminated fuel rather than the ethanol-blended fuel itself.

The controversy gained attention after Kashyap shared videos on social media claiming that his Toyota Innova Hycross, which had covered around 12,000 km, developed severe engine vibrations, knocking noises and repeated stalling after using E20 petrol. The videos, recorded at a Toyota service centre while the vehicle was being inspected, quickly went viral.

Owner raises concerns

Kashyap alleged that the vehicle began experiencing excessive engine vibrations, knocking and stalling after being fuelled with E20 petrol, which contains up to 20 per cent ethanol.

He also showed samples of petrol drawn from different parts of the vehicle's fuel tank, claiming they varied in colour and contained visible impurities.

Questioning the Centre's ethanol-blending policy, Kashyap said the fuel filler cap on the Innova Hycross states that the vehicle is compatible with E20 petrol, yet the vehicle developed problems within months. He argued that consumers should have the option of purchasing regular petrol without ethanol blending.

He also raised concerns over warranty coverage, saying that if manufacturers attribute vehicle failures to poor fuel quality, customers could be left bearing the repair costs despite purchasing extended warranties. Kashyap said he was considering legal action.