East Champaran hooch tragedy worsens, death toll climbs to 11

By 4 April, seven deaths had been reported, including Chandu Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Parikshan Manjhi, Hiralal Bhagat, Lalkishore Rai, Sampat Sah and Laddu Sah. The toll rose further on 5 April with the deaths of Md Ilyas Ansari, another Laddu Sah (from Balganga) and Jodha Manjhi. With Jitendra Shah’s death on 7 April, the toll has now reached 11.

Around 15 people remain hospitalised, while at least six victims have reportedly lost their eyesight, pointing to severe toxicity.

Residents described victims experiencing acute symptoms such as restlessness, rapid breathing, abdominal pain and blurred vision shortly after consumption. In Jitendra’s case, his condition deteriorated overnight, and he was rushed to hospital the next morning, where doctors later linked his illness to toxic alcohol.

Doctors treating the victims confirmed that the deaths were caused by liquor contaminated with methyl alcohol (methanol) — a highly toxic industrial chemical. Medical experts explained that methanol converts into formaldehyde in the body, causing extensive damage to vital organs including the eyes, brain, liver and kidneys, often leading to blindness or death.

Superintendent of police Swarn Prabhat said investigations have uncovered an organised illicit liquor network in the region, with suspected links to smuggling operations across the Nepal border.

“So far, seven people have been arrested, including a watchman. Two accused have surrendered in court. All are being interrogated, and further action is underway,” he said.

Police have identified alleged key players in the racket, including suspected kingpins Sunil Shah and Kanhaiya Yadav, who have surrendered. Another accused, Naga Rai, believed to be a major supplier, has been arrested.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of illicit liquor in Bihar, where prohibition laws have often led to the emergence of underground supply chains. With fatalities rising and several victims still battling for life, authorities face mounting pressure to dismantle the network and prevent further tragedies.

With IANS inputs