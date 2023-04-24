Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold 18th round of military talks

Days ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's planned visit to India, the militaries of the two countries on Sunday held a fresh round of high-level talks to resolve issues at the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh as the border row spills over to the fourth year.

The 18th round of military talks between India and China took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the dialogue said.

It was not immediately known whether there was any forward movement at the talks in the resolution of pending issues.

It is learnt that the Indian side insisted on resolving the issues at the remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh as soon as possible.