EC cannot act like a ‘suspicious neighbour’, SC told as SIR hearings continue

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard detailed arguments challenging the EC's (Election Commission) SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, with petitioners contending that the poll body cannot assume the role of a “suspicious neighbour” or a “policeman” doubting the citizenship of voters.

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a batch of pleas questioning the legality and scope of SIR exercises underway in multiple states.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the SIR, led by the Association for Democratic Reforms, which argues the process lacks legal basis and risks mass disenfranchisement.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha has filed a separate petition claiming the arbitrary SIR violates Articles 14, 21, 325 and 326, seeking use of existing rolls for Bihar polls and TMC MP Mahua Moitra is also challenging the citizenship document demands as ultra vires Article 326, urging restraint on similar orders elsewhere.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, appearing for petitioners, criticised what he described as the EC’s “negative” approach to its mandate. He argued that the Commission is constitutionally obliged to act as a facilitator of universal adult franchise rather than as an entity that disables or restricts voter rights.

“When there is an adequate statutory scheme governing citizenship, the EC cannot become a ‘nosy parker’ instructing booth-level officers to cast doubt on voters,” Ramachandran said. He contended that initiating inquiries into citizenship based on a booth-level officer’s suspicion effectively grants the Commission the power to “suspend citizenship”.

He also argued that while the right to vote is statutory, it flows from constitutional guarantees including Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21. “Removal from an electoral roll on suspicion amounts to effectively negating citizenship,” he submitted.

Bench discusses migration, context of SIR

The Bench drew attention to the socio-economic realities behind migration. Justice Bagchi said that movement of workers across states cannot be equated with the politically loaded term “illegal migrant”.