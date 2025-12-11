SIR schedule extended again: TN, UP, Gujarat among 6 states affected

The Election Commission on Thursday extended the timeline for SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in six states and Union territories following requests from the respective chief electoral officers.

In a statement, the EC (Election Commission) issued the revised schedule for SIR in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh.

The enumeration period for these six states and Union territories was to end on Thursday and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16.

The enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended till December 14 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 19, the statement said.

For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the enumeration period has been extended till December 18 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 23.