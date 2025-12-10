SIR: EC to give parties list of dead, shifted and duplicate voters ahead of draft roll release

The EC (Election Commission) on Wednesday announced that BLAs (booth-level agents) appointed by political parties will receive detailed lists of dead, shifted and duplicate voters ahead of the publication of draft electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories where a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is currently underway.

Draft rolls for these nine states and three Union territories will be published on 16 December.

According to the Commission, CEOs (chief electoral officers) have been instructed to share a booth-wise list of voters who fall into the categories of “absent”, “shifted”, “dead” or “duplicate”.

These entries represent individuals whom BLOs (booth-level officers) were unable to contact despite three separate attempts made in accordance with EC guidelines.

The voter details will be provided to BLAs before the draft rolls are released so that political parties can participate in the verification process at the booth level.