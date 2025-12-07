West Bengal: Look who’s now talking ‘vote chori’!

The second instalment of the Election Commission’s purge of India’s voter lists is in full swing. While the exercise is on across 12 states and Union Territories in this round, the real focus is unmistakably on one state — West Bengal.

If alleged ‘illegal migrants’ were the initial targets, now a hunt is on for ‘dead’ voters — 21 lakh of them — with the help of some judiciously leaked information from ‘sources’ in the office of the West Bengal chief electoral officer.

That’s the latest number to have emerged as the Special Intensive Revision grinds on in the state (due to conclude on 11 December, the new date set by the EC). At the beginning of December, North 24 Parganas topped the districts with the largest number of dead voters — pegged at around 2.75 lakh.

This is significant not just because so many dead voters have remained on the electoral rolls since the special revision of 2003, but also because the district lies on the border and holds both the headquarters and a major concentration of the scheduled caste Namasudra (Matua) community.

The Matuas number anywhere between 2.5 to 2.75 crore in West Bengal, out of whom 1.7 crore are voters, representing 17 per cent of the state’s schedule caste population. This makes them the second largest group after the Rajbongshis, who are mostly concentrated in North Bengal with a spillover into Assam.

While their electoral influence is undeniable, there appear to be only seven Matua MLAs in the state Assembly, six of whom belong to the ruling Trinamool Congress. This may partly explain the deletions and additions in the North and South 24 Pargana districts, as well as in Nadia, areas with a substantial concentration of Matuas.