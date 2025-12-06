Are BLOs being made the fall guys?

Between circulating celebratory videos of dancing booth level officers (BLOs) and issuing threatening FIRs against those who have been ‘slacking off’ on their SIR duties, a serious doubt has gone largely unaddressed. How has the Election Commission of India (ECI) selected and trained the BLOs?

The Commission claims to have ‘trained’ BLOs and supervisors in Uttar Pradesh over four days between 29 October and 3 November. A large number of BLOs, including Mohit Chaudhary and Firdous, say they never saw a minute of this training.

On 2 December, Chaudhary, an irrigation department employee in Meerut deputised as a BLO, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. His wife Jyoti said her husband had been distressed for days. He had confessed to feeling nervous about performing a task he wasn’t prepared for.

Voters expected him to fill up their forms, even accept incomplete forms. His supervisors expected him to upload flawless forms — or else. He feared he would be suspended or even lose his job. Mohit was lucky — Jyoti rushed him to Lokpriya Hospital and he survived.

Bipin Yadav, a BLO from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was not so lucky. He left a video of his last moments. Bipin had confided to his brother-in-law Prateek that the SDM, Lekhpal and BDO were pressuring him to delete the names of OBCs and Dalits. Like Mohit Chaudhary, he felt trapped. If he refused, he risked falling afoul of the ‘system’. If he obliged, he might face the wrath of the voters for his ‘mistake’.

Firdous, a BLO in Meerut, looked traumatised when we met her on 25 November. She too said she received no training. When she voiced doubts about her competence for the job, she was told she could not refuse it. Look, she said, it’s already 4.00 pm and I’ve only been able to upload two enumeration forms until now.