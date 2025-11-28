SIR a death trap for BLOs: Congress

After claiming the deaths of over 25 booth-level officers (BLOs) owing to SIR-related work stress, the Congress on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Modi government of having blood on their hands, alleging the BLOs are dying under threats and coercion.

Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi claimed that the officials are forced to delete OBC votes and work for 18 hours, alleging that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is nothing but 'vote chori (theft)' by design.

"The so-called Special Intensive Revision has turned into a Special Institutionalised rejig unknown to law. BLOs are dying under inhuman targets, threats and coercion. Suicides in Gir, Fatehpur and Gonda expose the rot. When officials are forced to delete OBC voters and work 18 hours a day, it is no revision, it is vote chori by design. The Modi Government and ECI now have blood on their hands," Singhvi said in a post on X.