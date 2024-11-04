EC must act against Himanta Biswa Sarma’s communal rhetoric: Jairam Ramesh

On the Congress' letter to the EC, Ramesh said, "I don't want to say anything more than what we have already said. In fact, we met the EC on Haryana on 20 assembly constituencies on which we had specific complaints. We met the EC on October 9 and they gave a response on October 29 and we would have (left the matter at that)," Ramesh said.

"We have exercised our democratic right, the EC heard us, they heard us patiently and they have responded; but it is the manner in which they responded, the language that they used, the charges that they have hurled at us, giving a sense that they did us a favour by meeting a Congress delegation," he told PTI.

The EC is a constitutional body and its job is to meet political parties, Ramesh said.

"Its job is to listen. That is what we took objection to — we took objection to the tone and tenor of the language, we took objection to the patronising and condescending manner in which the Election Commission was calling into question the democratic right of a political party to be heard and to represent," the Congress leader said.

"We have to have our say, ultimately the EC will have its way and if you are still unhappy, we can go to court. So that is a separate issue," he added.